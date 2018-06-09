Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Headed for short end of platoon

Diamondbacks skipper Torey Lovullo said Friday that he plans to deploy Owings largely in a platoon with Jarrod Dyson in center field for the foreseeable future, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

After starting in eight of the past nine games, Owings hit the bench in Friday's 9-4 win over the Rockies, ceding right field to Jon Jay, who was acquired from the Royals on Wednesday. The Diamondbacks immediately inserted Jay atop the order, and it's likely he'll be a fixture there while he maintains a lofty .360 on-base percentage for the season. With Jay slated for duty at a corner-outfield spot on an everyday basis, it appears there will no longer be regular room in the lineup for Owings, who is slashing an ugly .189/.254/.290 on the campaign. Dyson's status as the left-handed option in the platoon means that he'll garner the larger share of playing time in center field while Owings sees most of his starts against southpaws.