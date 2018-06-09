Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Headed for short end of platoon
Diamondbacks skipper Torey Lovullo said Friday that he plans to deploy Owings largely in a platoon with Jarrod Dyson in center field for the foreseeable future, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
After starting in eight of the past nine games, Owings hit the bench in Friday's 9-4 win over the Rockies, ceding right field to Jon Jay, who was acquired from the Royals on Wednesday. The Diamondbacks immediately inserted Jay atop the order, and it's likely he'll be a fixture there while he maintains a lofty .360 on-base percentage for the season. With Jay slated for duty at a corner-outfield spot on an everyday basis, it appears there will no longer be regular room in the lineup for Owings, who is slashing an ugly .189/.254/.290 on the campaign. Dyson's status as the left-handed option in the platoon means that he'll garner the larger share of playing time in center field while Owings sees most of his starts against southpaws.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Earns third straight start•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Goes 2-for-2 off bench•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Scores three runs, drives in three Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Withheld from lineup Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Steals two bases•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Picks up start in center field•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...
-
Podcast: Pick up Pederson?
Getting you ready for the upcoming scoring period with a look at two-start pitchers and the...
-
Six part-timers worth the time
Our Scott White is careful not to rely on part-timers in Fantasy, but he might make an exception...