Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Held out Friday

Owings (head) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against San Diego, Jody Jackson of Fox Sports Arizona reports.

Owings remains on the bench after suffering a head contusion during Thursday's game against San Francisco. Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports that he did pass the concussion protocol, so he will be available off the bench if needed and should be good to start future contests.

