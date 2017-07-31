Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Hits 60-day DL

Owings (finger) was placed on the 60-day disabled list Monday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Owings injured his finger Sunday after getting hit by a pitch, and after an X-ray revealed a fracture, the Diamondbacks apparently think the issue is severe enough to warrant a trip to the 60-day DL. This likely will keep the infielder out for most if not all of the remainder of the regular season, although a return for a playoff run hasn't been ruled out yet. In the meantime, Ketel Marte (personal), Daniel Descalso, Brandon Drury and Adam Rosales should combine to fill the void in Arizona's middle infield.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast