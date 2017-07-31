Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Hits 60-day DL

Owings (finger) was placed on the 60-day disabled list Monday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Owings injured his finger Sunday after getting hit by a pitch, and after an X-ray revealed a fracture, the Diamondbacks apparently think the issue is severe enough to warrant a trip to the 60-day DL. This likely will keep the infielder out for most if not all of the remainder of the regular season, although a return for a playoff run hasn't been ruled out yet. In the meantime, Ketel Marte (personal), Daniel Descalso, Brandon Drury and Adam Rosales should combine to fill the void in Arizona's middle infield.