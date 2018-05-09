Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Hits solo blast Tuesday

Owings went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in the Diamondbacks' 8-5 win over the Dodgers on Tuesday in 12 innings.

Owings hit one of three long balls off Dodgers starter Rich Hill to stake the Diamondbacks to an early lead before Los Angeles chipped away at the deficit. Though he served as the No. 2 hitter Tuesday with a southpaw on the mound, Owings will likely be excluded from the lineup more frequently against right-handed pitching with outfielder Steven Souza (pectoral) returning from the disabled list last week and third baseman Jake Lamb (shoulder) set to do the same later this month.