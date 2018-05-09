Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Hits solo blast Tuesday
Owings went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in the Diamondbacks' 8-5 win over the Dodgers on Tuesday in 12 innings.
Owings hit one of three long balls off Dodgers starter Rich Hill to stake the Diamondbacks to an early lead before Los Angeles chipped away at the deficit. Though he served as the No. 2 hitter Tuesday with a southpaw on the mound, Owings will likely be excluded from the lineup more frequently against right-handed pitching with outfielder Steven Souza (pectoral) returning from the disabled list last week and third baseman Jake Lamb (shoulder) set to do the same later this month.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Starting at keystone Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Picks up second straight start•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Returns to lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Held out Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Dealing with head contusion•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Leaves after outfield collision Thursday•
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...
-
Waivers: Romero's the real deal
Fernando Romero and Zach Eflin are among the latest waiver-wire pitchers to have attention-grabbing...
-
Five surprising old guys -- can it last?
Players like Kevin Pillar and Jed Lowrie have a long history of Fantasy mediocrity, but they're...