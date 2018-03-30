Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Hitting fifth Friday

Owings is hitting fifth and starting in right field Friday against the Rockies.

With Steven Souza (pectoral) out, it appears the Diamondbacks will operate with a platoon in right field where Dyson starts against righties and Owings starts against lefties. This platoon has nothing to do with Owings' success against lefties (72 wRC+ for his career), and everything to do with Dyson's struggles (59 wRC+).