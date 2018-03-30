Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Hitting fifth Friday
Owings is hitting fifth and starting in right field Friday against the Rockies.
With Steven Souza (pectoral) out, it appears the Diamondbacks will operate with a platoon in right field where Dyson starts against righties and Owings starts against lefties. This platoon has nothing to do with Owings' success against lefties (72 wRC+ for his career), and everything to do with Dyson's struggles (59 wRC+).
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Scuffling during spring training•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Likely to take on utility role•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Batting second Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Cleared for all baseball activity•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Settles with Diamondbacks•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: To be super-utility man in 2018•
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...
-
Holland a top-10 closer for Cardinals
Greg Holland has a job again, and Scott White says that's a great thing for Fantasy Baseba...