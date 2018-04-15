Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Hitting well, but strikeouts mounting
Owings went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in the Diamondbacks' 9-1 win over the Dodgers on Saturday.
Injuries to Jake Lamb (shoulder) and Steven Souza (pectoral) have pressed Owings into more extensive action than expected through the first two-plus weeks of the season, but with the utility man slashing an impressive .304/.347/.457 over 49 plate appearances, the Arizona offense certainly hasn't suffered for it. He's reached base in all but two of his last 13 games and has been especially productive against same-handed pitching, but Owings isn't without his warts. Owings owns a 34.7 percent strikeout rate -- more than 12 points above his 2017 mark -- and carries a .464 BABIP, suggesting that a steep downturn in his slash line could be in the offing.
