Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Leaves after outfield collision Thursday

Owings was removed from Thursday's game after colliding with A.J. Pollock in the outfield, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

The two collided on a Joe Panik line drive and Owings took the brunt of the impact, getting a knee to his forehead area. Jarrod Dyson will take over for Owings for the rest of Thursday's game and there should be more information on Owings' exact injury before first pitch Friday.