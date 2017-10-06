Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Left off NLDS roster

Owings (finger) will not be a part of Arizona's active roster for the NLDS against the Dodgers, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Owings has been out with a broken finger since late July, and although he's made strides in the last couple of weeks, he won't rejoin the club just yet. If the Diamondbacks were to advance to the NLCS, they will be able to reshuffle the roster, so there's still a chance he will return to the field this season.