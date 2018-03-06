Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Likely to take on utility role
Owings is expected to bounce around at various positions throughout Arizona's infield during the 2018 season, Nick Piecoro of AZ Central Sports reports.
Although it initially appeared that Owings would take on the role of the Diamondbacks everyday second basemen, he is now on track to become a utility player with Nick Ahmed poised to see work at shortstop and Ketel Marte to play second base. That leaves Owings in more of a 'super-utility role' where he'll be expected to make starts at shortstop, second and third. The 26-year-old will look to stay healthy in 2018 after missing substantial time last year due to a finger injury.
