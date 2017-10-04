Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Not on roster for wild-card game

Owings (finger) was kept off the active roster for Arizona's wild-card game against the Rockies on Wednesday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

It wasn't expected that Owings would be able to return from the 60-day DL ahead of Wednesday's contest, and it appears as though he will remain off the roster for the divisional round as well, in the event that the Diamondbacks collect the wild-card game victory. He's been partaking in baseball activities with the club's fall instructional league team, but needs more time to recover from a finger injury that has kept him sidelined since the end of July.