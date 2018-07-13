Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Notches seventh steal
Owings went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base Thursday in the Diamondbacks' 5-1 loss to the Rockies.
With Jake Lamb resting in the series finale, Owings stepped in at the hot corner, marking just his third start at the position all season. Owings' playing time anywhere around the diamond or in the outfield has fallen by the wayside over the past few weeks with Lamb, A.J. Pollock and Steven Souza all returning from extended stays on the disabled list. So long as the Diamondbacks' lineup mainstays remain healthy, Owings is unlikely to earn more than a handful of starts per week.
