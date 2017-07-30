Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Out with finger fracture
Owings was diagnosed with a fractured right middle finger Sunday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
This is certainly one of the worst outcomes that could have come back following X-rays on the infielder's hand. Prior to being removed from Sunday's contest, Owings was piecing together a strong season, producing career bests in OPS (.743), home runs (12) and RBI (51). No timetable for his return has been released, although the Diamondbacks admitted that he'll be out for a while. Look for Brandon Drury and Daniel Descalso to pick up extra innings at the keystone to fill the void.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Exits with apparent hand injury•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Sitting out Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Cooling down in second half•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Rare day off Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Ends series win with dud•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...