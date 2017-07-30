Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Out with finger fracture

Owings was diagnosed with a fractured right middle finger Sunday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

This is certainly one of the worst outcomes that could have come back following X-rays on the infielder's hand. Prior to being removed from Sunday's contest, Owings was piecing together a strong season, producing career bests in OPS (.743), home runs (12) and RBI (51). No timetable for his return has been released, although the Diamondbacks admitted that he'll be out for a while. Look for Brandon Drury and Daniel Descalso to pick up extra innings at the keystone to fill the void.