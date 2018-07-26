Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Pads stolen-base total

Owings started at third base and finished 1-for-3 with a stolen base in the Diamondbacks' 2-1 loss to the Cubs on Wednesday.

Owings drew the rare start at the hot corner with top option Jake Lamb moving to the bench due to a lefty (Jon Lester) starting for the Cubs. The utility man was able to contribute in the run game and has now notched nine steals in 12 attempts on the season, but that's about the only positive achievement in his profile from a fantasy perspective. Owings is under the Mendoza Line for the campaign and maintains a .547 OPS, his worst mark since breaking into the big leagues in 2013.