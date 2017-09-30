Play

Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Performing baseball activities in instructionals

Owings (finger) is taking part in baseball activities during the Diamondbacks' fall instructional league, but doesn't appear close to returning to game action, the Associated Press reports.

The Diamondbacks had ruled out the infielder for a return before the end of the regular season, and his continued rehab makes it unlikely that he'll play in either the Oct. 4 wild-card game or a potential divisional series that would follow. Owings' absence will lock Ketel Marte, Daniel Descalso and Brandon Drury in as the team's primary middle infielders heading into the postseason.

