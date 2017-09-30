Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Performing baseball activities in instructionals
Owings (finger) is taking part in baseball activities during the Diamondbacks' fall instructional league, but doesn't appear close to returning to game action, the Associated Press reports.
The Diamondbacks had ruled out the infielder for a return before the end of the regular season, and his continued rehab makes it unlikely that he'll play in either the Oct. 4 wild-card game or a potential divisional series that would follow. Owings' absence will lock Ketel Marte, Daniel Descalso and Brandon Drury in as the team's primary middle infielders heading into the postseason.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Won't be back for regular season•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Examination on tap for Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Will have checkup Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Could return for season's final series•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Slated for surgery Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Hits 60-day DL•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...