Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Picks up second straight start

Owings will start in right field and bat fifth Sunday against the Padres.

Owings sat out the series opener Friday after exiting early a night earlier against the Padres following his collision with teammate A.J. Pollock. The utility man escaped with only a contusion on his head, so the Diamondbacks cleared Owings to start in Saturday's 6-2 win. Owings went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks and was caught stealing in the contest, with his activity on the basepaths in particular suggesting that his injury wasn't anything worrisome.