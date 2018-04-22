Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Picks up second straight start
Owings will start in right field and bat fifth Sunday against the Padres.
Owings sat out the series opener Friday after exiting early a night earlier against the Padres following his collision with teammate A.J. Pollock. The utility man escaped with only a contusion on his head, so the Diamondbacks cleared Owings to start in Saturday's 6-2 win. Owings went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks and was caught stealing in the contest, with his activity on the basepaths in particular suggesting that his injury wasn't anything worrisome.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Returns to lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Held out Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Dealing with head contusion•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Leaves after outfield collision Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Sits out again Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Hitting well, but strikeouts mounting•
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...