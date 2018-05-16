Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Picks up start in center field
Owings manned center field and went 0-for-3 with a walk in the Diamondbacks' 2-1 win over the Brewers on Tuesday.
Though Owings was making his 20th start of the season in the outfield, it was the first time he received a nod in center with A.J. Pollock (thumb) unavailable. With Pollock expected to miss 4-to-8 weeks with the fractured digit, it's likely that Owings will have to get accustomed to frequent duty in center field as part of a timeshare with Jarrod Dyson (back). As the left-handed-hitter of the duo, Dyson likely stands to see the larger portion of playing time at the position, but Owings' ability to play everywhere but first base and catcher should often afford both him and Dyson spots in the lineups against right-handed pitching. While Owings' versatility is a nice asset, he'll need to improve upon his weak .204/.268/.319 season line before fantasy owners can keep him active with much confidence.
