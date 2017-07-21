Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Rare day off Friday

Owings is out of the lineup for Friday's game against Washington.

Owings receives his first day off since June 27 as Ketel Marte draws the start at shortstop during Friday's series opener. Throughout the course of the 2017 season, Owings is hitting .283/.316/.464 with 12 home runs and 50 RBI. He will likely return to the lineup Saturday as the club faces Tanner Roark.