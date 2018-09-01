Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Returns to majors
The Diamondbacks recalled Owings from Triple-A Reno on Saturday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Owings was listed among a slew of new roster members for September expansion. The 27-year-old carries a lackluster .198/.267/.287 line with three homers and nine stolen bases across 273 major-league plate appearances this year and will probably top out at one or two starts per week -- mostly against left-handers -- while serving in a utility role. NL-only fantasy players could find some help here if depth is an issue.
