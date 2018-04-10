Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Riding nine-game hit streak
Owings started in right field and went 1-for-4 with a strikeout in Monday's 2-1 win over the Giants.
There wasn't much offense to be had in the series opener, but Owings was able to reach base on a single to left center in the seventh inning, extending his hitting streak to nine games. Owings was later picked off first base in what was officially marked in the stat sheet as being caught stealing, but it shouldn't impact the 26-year-old's aggressiveness on the bases going forward. In addition to the impact he provides in stolen bases, Owings showed major growth in the power department last season, making him a respectable fantasy option in mixed formats while he continues to receive at least semi-regular at-bats.
