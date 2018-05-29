Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Scores three runs, drives in three Monday
Owings went 1-for-3 with a home run, walk, three RBI and three runs in the Diamondbacks' 12-5 win over the Reds on Monday.
Owings plated all three of the runs on his fifth-inning round tripper, which gave the Arizona pitching staff all the cushion it would need in the series opener. The home run was just Owings' fifth hit in 51 at-bats, with the offensive skid leaving the utility man's season line at an unpalatable .183/.247/.296. Owings should continue to see steady playing time in the outfield while A.J. Pollock (thumb) and Steven Souza (pectoral) are on the disabled list, but Owings will probably need to put together a few quality performances in a row before he generates much intrigue outside of NL-only formats.
