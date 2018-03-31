Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Scores three runs in win

Owings went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and three runs in Arizona's 9-8 win against the Rockies on Friday.

Owings was in the midst of a solid campaign that saw him log 12 home runs and steal 12 bases in 362 at-bats last year before a finger injury landed him on the 60-day disabled list, costing him a substantial chunk of the season. Now healthy, Owings might not light it up in any one category but he does offer a degree of consistency and he seems primed to take on a utility role for the Diamondbacks where he could see action at second base, shortstop and in the outfield. His versatility means he'll have eligibility at multiple positions, while also increasing the likelihood he'll continue to see regular at-bats in Arizona's lineup.