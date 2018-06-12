Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Scores twice Monday

Owings went 0-for-2 with two runs scored Monday in the Diamondbacks' 9-5 win over the Pirates.

Though Owings is expected to occupy the short end of a platoon with Jarrod Dyson in center field following the recent acquisition of Jon Jay, Owings was surprisingly awarded a start over Dyson on Monday even with a right-hander (Joe Musgrove) on the bump for Pittsburgh. Owings rewarded manager Torey Lovullo's decision to include him in the lineup, as he came around to score both times he reached base and made the defensive highlight of the night, snaring a deep fly off the bat of Jordy Mercer in the sixth inning and then doubling Josh Bell off at first base. Owings is still hitting a weak .193/.267/.301 for the season, so he'll need several more quality games before earning a regular role.