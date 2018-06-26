Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Scores two runs Monday

Owings went 1-for-3 with a double, two runs and an RBI in Monday's 9-5 loss to the Marlins.

Owings drew his third consecutive start in the outfield with one of David Peralta, Jarrod Dyson and Jon Jay each getting a breather during that span. The latter three players still appear to be locked into at least strong-side platoon roles in the outfield, so it's difficult to envision Owings settling into a full-time gig. It doesn't help Owings' cause that he has largely failed to turn around his poor season thus far in June, with the 26-year-old managing a lowly .184/.293/.265 batting line for the month.