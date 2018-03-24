Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Scuffling during spring training

Owings went 0-for-3 with a walk in Friday's 6-1 loss to the Indians, dropping his on-base percentage to .311 during Cactus League action.

The underwhelming spring numbers won't affect Owings' bid for the Opening Day roster, as his spot is secure with Arizona planning to use him as the club's top utility man. With Steven Souza (pectoral) slated to open the season on the disabled list and likely to be sidelined through mid-May, Owings could see most of his action in the corner outfield initially, perhaps working on the soft side of a platoon with Jarrod Dyson. Owings' experience in the middle infield could also afford him a start or two per week if manager Torey Lovullo wants to give a day of rest to either Ketel Marte or Nick Ahmed.