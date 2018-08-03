Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Sent down to Triple-A
Owings was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Thursday.
Owings has been disappointing in a utility role for the Diamondbacks this season, hitting just .198/.267/.287 in 90 games. His positional flexibility gives him multiple avenues back to the roster, but he hasn't done anything to suggest he'll be a significant fantasy asset if and when that happens. Andrew Chafin was reinstated from the paternity list in a corresponding move.
