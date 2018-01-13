Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Settles with Diamondbacks
Owings agreed to a one-year contract with the Diamondbacks on Friday, avoiding arbitration.
Before going down with a finger injury, Owings hit .268/.299/.442 with 12 homers and 12 steals in 97 games. He underwent a second surgery on the finger in November to ensure proper and complete healing. Owings' plate discipline leaves quite a bit to be desired, and it sounds like he may not have a set position in the field in 2018, with offseason reports indicating he will instead serve in a super-utility role to begin the year.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: To be super-utility man in 2018•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Has second surgery on finger•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Taken off disabled list•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Left off NLDS roster•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Not on roster for wild-card game•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Performing baseball activities in instructionals•
-
Top 50 (value) keepers for 2018
Are you looking for value with your keepers? Does the draft pick you'd be forfeiting correspond...
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...