Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Settles with Diamondbacks

Owings agreed to a one-year contract with the Diamondbacks on Friday, avoiding arbitration.

Before going down with a finger injury, Owings hit .268/.299/.442 with 12 homers and 12 steals in 97 games. He underwent a second surgery on the finger in November to ensure proper and complete healing. Owings' plate discipline leaves quite a bit to be desired, and it sounds like he may not have a set position in the field in 2018, with offseason reports indicating he will instead serve in a super-utility role to begin the year.