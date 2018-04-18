Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Sits out again Wednesday
Owings is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Giants.
This is the second consecutive game in which Owings will not start, though he started six in a row before the two-game absence. The utility man holds a .280 batting average on the season, but he collected just three hits in his last six games played. The Diamondbacks will deploy Jarrod Dyson in right field for Wednesday's matchup.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Hitting well, but strikeouts mounting•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Riding nine-game hit streak•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Continues hot start with three-hit game•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Doubles, steals base in series finale•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Extends game with ninth-inning homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Scores three runs in win•
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hader, Devenski get saves
The reliever position is changing in Fantasy Baseball, and guys like Chris Devenski and Josh...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Smith emerging
Looking to make an impact add? A few showed their upside Monday and are worth adding.