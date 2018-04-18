Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Sits out again Wednesday

Owings is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Giants.

This is the second consecutive game in which Owings will not start, though he started six in a row before the two-game absence. The utility man holds a .280 batting average on the season, but he collected just three hits in his last six games played. The Diamondbacks will deploy Jarrod Dyson in right field for Wednesday's matchup.

