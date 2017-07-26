Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Sitting out Wednesday

Owings is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's tilt with the Braves.

Owings, is mired in a horrendous slump to begin the second half of the season, going just 6-for-43 over 11 games, so he'll head to the bench for Wednesday's series finale. His replacement, Ketel Marte, isn't hitting much better this season with a .196 average, so don't expect too much of a drop off in playing time despite the recent struggles.