Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Sitting out Wednesday

Owings is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's tilt with the Braves.

Owings, is mired in a horrendous slump to begin the second half of the season, going just 6-for-43 over 11 games, so he'll head to the bench for Wednesday's series finale. His replacement, Ketel Marte, isn't hitting much better this season with a .196 average, so don't expect too much of a drop off in playing time despite the recent struggles.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast