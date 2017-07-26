Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Sitting out Wednesday
Owings is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's tilt with the Braves.
Owings, is mired in a horrendous slump to begin the second half of the season, going just 6-for-43 over 11 games, so he'll head to the bench for Wednesday's series finale. His replacement, Ketel Marte, isn't hitting much better this season with a .196 average, so don't expect too much of a drop off in playing time despite the recent struggles.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Cooling down in second half•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Rare day off Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Ends series win with dud•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Scores twice, steals base Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Dons golden sombrero Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Up to 12 homers•
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...