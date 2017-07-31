Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Slated for surgery Monday
General manager Mike Hazen confirmed Owings (finger) will undergo surgery Monday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. He's expected to miss around eight weeks.
Owings was placed on the 60-day disabled list earlier Monday after an X-ray revealed a fracture in his middle finger, and it now appears the injury is serious enough to warrant surgery. He's expected to miss most if not all of the remainder of the season, and this doesn't appear to change his return timetable, as the Diamondbacks are still hopeful he'll be able to return for a playoff run.
