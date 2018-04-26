Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Starting at keystone Thursday

Owings will start at second base and bat sixth Thursday against the Phillies.

It's only the third start of the season for Owings at the keystone, with the utility man having instead received most of his playing time in right field as a replacement for the injured Steven Souza (pectoral). Souza should be back at some point in May, but until then, the versatile Owings will likely handle at least semi-regular work. Owings has been included in the lineup for four of the Diamondbacks' last five games and is slashing .250/.328/.367 with a home run, seven RBI and a stolen base across 67 plate appearances this season.