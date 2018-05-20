Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Steals two bases

Owings went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases Saturday against the Mets.

Owings' playing time could be in for a downturn depending on the health of Steven Souza (pectoral), but he took advantage of batting third in the lineup Saturday by swiping two bases. He has just three stolen bases for the season after Saturday's performance, and has struggled at the plate through 119 at-bats, hitting .210/.271/.319. If Souza remains out long-term, Owings could continue to see playing time, but his performance to this point keeps him out of the discussion for shallower leagues.