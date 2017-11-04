Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Taken off disabled list
Owings (finger) was removed from the 60-day DL on Friday.
Owings missed the last two months of the 2017 campaign with a broken finger, but should be completely healed and at full health by the time spring training rolls around. During 97 games this past season, he slashed .268/.299/.442 with 12 home runs and 51 RBI.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Left off NLDS roster•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Not on roster for wild-card game•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Performing baseball activities in instructionals•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Won't be back for regular season•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Examination on tap for Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Will have checkup Monday•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...