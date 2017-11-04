Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Taken off disabled list

Owings (finger) was removed from the 60-day DL on Friday.

Owings missed the last two months of the 2017 campaign with a broken finger, but should be completely healed and at full health by the time spring training rolls around. During 97 games this past season, he slashed .268/.299/.442 with 12 home runs and 51 RBI.

