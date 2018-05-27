Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Withheld from lineup Sunday

Owings is not in the lineup Sunday against the A's.

Owings has operated as the Diamondbacks' primary right fielder in Steven Souza's (pectoral) recent absence, but he'll open the game on the bench for the second consecutive day as he's currently mired in an 0-for-20 slump. Socrates Brito picks up a right field start in his stead.

