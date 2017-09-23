Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Won't be back for regular season
Owings (finger) hopes to return to the DIamondbacks during their National League Divisional Series matchup, Jarrid Denney of MLB.com reports.
Owings is eligible to return from the 60-day disabled list for the Diamondbacks' final series of the regular season against the Royals that begins Sept. 29, but he won't be an option for those games after his meeting Friday with hand specialist Dr. Don Sheridan revealed that the shortstop's fractured right middle finger hasn't healed completely. While the Diamondbacks won't benefit from the opportunity to assess Owings' health heading into the postseason by getting him a few regular-season games under his belt, he'll still be able to do some baseball activities while he waits for the finger to improve. Owings took batting practice in the cage, played catch and hit some underhand flips on the field prior to the Diamondbacks' game Friday against the Marlins.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Examination on tap for Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Will have checkup Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Could return for season's final series•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Slated for surgery Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Hits 60-day DL•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Out with finger fracture•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...