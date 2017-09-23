Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Won't be back for regular season

Owings (finger) hopes to return to the DIamondbacks during their National League Divisional Series matchup, Jarrid Denney of MLB.com reports.

Owings is eligible to return from the 60-day disabled list for the Diamondbacks' final series of the regular season against the Royals that begins Sept. 29, but he won't be an option for those games after his meeting Friday with hand specialist Dr. Don Sheridan revealed that the shortstop's fractured right middle finger hasn't healed completely. While the Diamondbacks won't benefit from the opportunity to assess Owings' health heading into the postseason by getting him a few regular-season games under his belt, he'll still be able to do some baseball activities while he waits for the finger to improve. Owings took batting practice in the cage, played catch and hit some underhand flips on the field prior to the Diamondbacks' game Friday against the Marlins.