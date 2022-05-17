The Diamondbacks selected Hager's contract from Triple-A Reno ahead of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Dodgers in Los Angeles. He'll start at second base in Game 1, batting ninth.

Though he'll get the nod at the keystone in the first game of the twin bill while Ketel Marte rests, Hager has professional experience at every position except catcher and pitcher. He'll thus offer the Diamondbacks some versatility off the bench, but it's unclear if he'll stick with the big club beyond the doubleheader.