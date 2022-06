Hager started at shortstop for a resting Geraldo Perdomo and went 1-for-4 with a walk in Wednesday's 7-0 win over the Reds.

Hager's started two games in a row, including as a fill-in at third base for Josh Rojas on Tuesday. The utility infielder should stick around for a while after the Diamondbacks shifted shortstop Nick Ahmed to the 60-day injured list Wednesday. Hager has started games at second base, third base and shortstop this season, while also pitching a third of an inning.