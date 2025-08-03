Diamondbacks' James McCann: Back on bench Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCann is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.
McCann will be on the bench for the third time in four games while the Diamondbacks continue to use a three-man committee at catcher that also includes Jose Herrera and Adrian Del Castillo. Herrera will get the nod behind the dish Sunday, catching for starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez.
