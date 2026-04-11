McCann went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBI in Friday's 5-4 win over the Phillies.

McCann's two-run double completed the Diamondbacks' comeback from a 4-0 deficit. The catcher came off the bench after Gabriel Moreno (back) was removed and delivered the ultimate hit in Arizona's five-run fifth inning. It was just the second hit and first RBI of the season for McCann, who is 2-for-16 (.125) through seven games played. McCann will serve as the primary backstop until Moreno, who is considered day-to-day, is ready to play.