Diamondbacks' James McCann: Getting breather Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCann isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game versus Colorado.
McCann will get a day to clear his head Saturday after going just 1-for-17 with a walk and five strikeouts over his last six games. Jose Herrera will catch instead for starter Eduardo Rodriguez and bat ninth.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' James McCann: Idle Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' James McCann: Back on bench Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' James McCann: Taking reps at first base•
-
Diamondbacks' James McCann: Guides another struggling starter•
-
Diamondbacks' James McCann: Guides Gallen through gem•
-
Diamondbacks' James McCann: Homers in win•