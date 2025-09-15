McCann went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Sunday's 6-4 victory at Minnesota.

The veteran backstop gave his team a 4-2 lead with a 407-foot, three-run blast off Twins starter Bailey Ober in the fourth. McCann is playing sparingly in a backup role with the Diamondbacks, slashing .258/.330/.423 with four homers, 15 runs scored and 13 RBI across 109 plate appearances this season. Unless anything happens to Adrian Del Castillo or Gabriel Moreno, the 35-year-old is not fantasy relevant.