McCann went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks and two total runs scored in Tuesday's 8-2 win over the Giants.

McCann's first homer of the year was the Diamondbacks' last run in this contest. The catcher is 4-for-8 with two extra-base hits, two RBI, three walks and four runs scored over three contests since signing a major-league deal with Arizona on June 23. He's seen a little less time than Jose Herrera behind the dish, but both have been steady at the plate, so the playing time is unlikely to change much.