Diamondbacks' James McCann: Idle Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCann isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Padres.
The Diamondbacks have seemingly begun to use McCann behind the plate every other day since the start of August, and Tuesday will mark a day off for the 35-year-old backstop. Jose Herrera will start at catcher instead and bat ninth.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' James McCann: Back on bench Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' James McCann: Taking reps at first base•
-
Diamondbacks' James McCann: Guides another struggling starter•
-
Diamondbacks' James McCann: Guides Gallen through gem•
-
Diamondbacks' James McCann: Homers in win•
-
Diamondbacks' James McCann: Two hits in Saturday's loss•