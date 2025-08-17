Diamondbacks' James McCann: On bench Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCann is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.
McCann will head to the bench for the second time in the series while Jose Herrera receives a turn behind the plate. Arizona continues to lean on a three-man committee at catcher that also includes Adrian Del Castillo, who has typically been serving as Arizona's designated hitter but has made three starts as a backstop.
