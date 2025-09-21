McCann went 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 4-3 win over Philadelphia.

McCann doubled in the game-tying run in the sixth inning before scoring the go-ahead and game-deciding run later in the frame. He's received an uptick in playing time behind the plate of late, which allows manager Torey Lovullo to use Gabriel Moreno as a designated hitter to get his bat into the lineup most days without wearing him down. McCann's hit safely in five of six starts since returning from an injury Sept. 6, going 7-for-21 (.333) with two home runs and seven RBI in that span.