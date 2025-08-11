Diamondbacks' James McCann: Resting Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCann is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rangers.
After starting behind the plate in three of Arizona's previous four contests, McCann will get a breather as the Diamondbacks kick off a three-game set in Texas. Adrian Del Castilo will handle the catching duties for the Diamondbacks on Monday.
