Diamondbacks' James McCann: Taking reps at first base
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCann started taking reps at first base this week, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.
McCann was signed to the roster late in June and has played regularly since his arrival. His primary job remains that of a catcher, but he's hit well in nine games (1.224 OPS) and could spell Josh Naylor when needed.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' James McCann: Guides another struggling starter•
-
Diamondbacks' James McCann: Guides Gallen through gem•
-
Diamondbacks' James McCann: Homers in win•
-
Diamondbacks' James McCann: Two hits in Saturday's loss•
-
Diamondbacks' James McCann: Gets MLB deal from Arizona•
-
James McCann: Expected to sign with Arizona•