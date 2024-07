The Diamondbacks optioned Jacques to Triple-A Reno on Monday.

Jacques will return to Reno to make room on the 26-man roster for Yilber Diaz, who is making his major-league debut Monday against Atlanta. Jacques was called up by Arizona on July 4 and his only outing since then came one day later against the Padres, when he gave up two runs on three hits and one walk over 1.1 innings. In 15 games with Reno this season, Jacques has a 4.58 ERA and 1.51 WHIP across 17.2 frames.