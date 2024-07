The Diamondbacks recalled Jacques from Triple-A Reno on Thursday.

Since being claimed off waivers from Boston in April, Jacuqes has recorded a 4.58 ERA and 1.51 WHIP through 17.2 innings with Reno. He'll now join the big-league roster to add some depth to Arizona's bullpen, and Cristian Mena will head back to Triple-A in a corresponding move.