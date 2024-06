The Diamondbacks recalled Jacques from Triple-A Reno on Thursday, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 in Houston reports.

Jacques was claimed off waivers from the Red Sox in late April and has spent most of the season at the Triple-A level, allowing 14 runs over 10.1 innings. The left-handed reliever holds a career 5.08 ERA and 22:10 K:BB across 28.1 innings during his time in the majors.