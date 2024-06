The Diamondbacks optioned Jacques to Triple-A Reno on Friday.

One day after coming up from the minors, Jacques will now return to Triple-A following the arrival of Thyago Vieira, who was claimed off waivers from Baltimore on Thursday. Jacques has allowed seven earned runs in just 6.1 innings since joining the Diamondbacks organization in April, and a return to Arizona isn't likely, barring a significant turnaround.